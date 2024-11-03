GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 128,454.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,135 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after purchasing an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 369,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 368,660 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA opened at $10.09 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

