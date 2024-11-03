GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 356.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

