GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 4,235.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,298 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 135,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FEZ opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

