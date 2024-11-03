GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

