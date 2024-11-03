GFS Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 47,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

