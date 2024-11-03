Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

