Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4,720.06 and last traded at $4,788.00. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,211.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,784.06.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
