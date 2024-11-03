Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,070 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 264,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.