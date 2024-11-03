Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $205.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

