Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 56,662 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,662 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,297,000 after buying an additional 401,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

KRMA opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.