Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys 146 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $292.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $238.31 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

