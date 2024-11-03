GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares trading hands.
GLI Finance Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 22.19.
GLI Finance Company Profile
GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.
