Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.91 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

