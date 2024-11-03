Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th.

GEF opened at $62.90 on Friday. Greif has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Quarry LP lifted its position in Greif by 71.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Greif by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Greif by 27,766.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

