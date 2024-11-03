Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 46972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.52. The stock has a market cap of £32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gusbourne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.