Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 46972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).
Gusbourne Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.52. The stock has a market cap of £32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.67 and a beta of 0.31.
Gusbourne Company Profile
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.
