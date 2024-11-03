Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
HAFC stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HAFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
About Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
