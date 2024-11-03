Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 243,963 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,963 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 672,561 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $8,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 327,416 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,243,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 139,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

