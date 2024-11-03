Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Enstar Group worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Sunday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $321.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.74. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $237.76 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.65.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

