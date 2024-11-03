Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $13.86 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 530,749 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,472 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,161,000 after buying an additional 203,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.62 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

