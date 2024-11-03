Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 75,820 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,820 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Viking Therapeutics worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

