Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Hawaiian worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.33.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.96. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

