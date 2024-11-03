Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $121,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXPE traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $164.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

