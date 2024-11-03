HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.90 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.