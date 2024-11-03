Head-To-Head Analysis: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) vs. Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gold Royalty and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million 37.19 -$26.76 million ($0.16) -8.94 Harmony Gold Mining $3.31 billion 2.03 $459.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gold Royalty and Harmony Gold Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Royalty.

Dividends

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Gold Royalty pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Gold Royalty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.