Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.96 ($1.05) and last traded at €0.96 ($1.04). Approximately 206,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.95 ($1.04).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

