Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,648 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Helios Technologies worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $54.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

