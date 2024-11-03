Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Herbalife traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 1,444,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,099,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Herbalife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $789.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

