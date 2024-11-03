Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

