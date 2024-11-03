Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.88. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
