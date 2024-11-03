Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $398.27 and last traded at $398.17. Approximately 453,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,341,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.82. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

