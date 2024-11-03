Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of H opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

