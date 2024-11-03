IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,405 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5,446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,161. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

