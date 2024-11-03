IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,276,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 325,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $201.70. The stock had a trading volume of 614,734 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.31. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

