IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.74% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vicus Capital lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 9,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

