IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,726,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $122.37.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

