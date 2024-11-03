IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.37-10.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.370-10.530 EPS.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $417.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.13. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $395.37 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
