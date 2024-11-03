Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.71 and traded as high as C$107.73. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$98.57, with a volume of 1,368,162 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.25.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.71.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

