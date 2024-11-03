Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases 225 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

