Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

