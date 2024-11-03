Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,906,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248,891. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:FBK opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 106,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

