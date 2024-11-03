Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,406.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

KTOS opened at $22.87 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.