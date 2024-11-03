International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.05 ($8.60) and traded as high as GBX 682 ($8.84). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.84), with a volume of 23,940 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £252.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,420.83 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 680.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 663.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.