Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $506.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.41 and its 200-day moving average is $447.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

