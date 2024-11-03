Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,524,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 348,600 shares.The stock last traded at $18.38 and had previously closed at $18.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.