Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,524,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 348,600 shares.The stock last traded at $18.38 and had previously closed at $18.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,729 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 663,356 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 828,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 445,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 393,985 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.