Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,890,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.80. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $360.30 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

