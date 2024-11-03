Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $490.48 and last traded at $488.24. 10,780,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 38,517,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.85.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.80.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
