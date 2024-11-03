Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $490.48 and last traded at $488.24. 10,780,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 38,517,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.85.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

