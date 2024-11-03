Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $4,214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $37.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

