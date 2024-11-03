Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Decreased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,932.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

