Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $22.25.
Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
