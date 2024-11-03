iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lifted by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

